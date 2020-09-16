As EU official visits new camp, 6 arrested over Moria fires

European Council President Charles Michel looks out at the new camp that has been set up near Kara Tepe on the island of Lesvos on Tuesday after last week’s devastating fire at Moria. Meanwhile, police made six arrests in connection with the fire. All the suspects are Afghans who were residents at the facility. Two of them, 17, had been transported together with 320 other unaccompanied minors to Thessaloniki on charter flights a day after the fire. One of them was located at a reception facility in Pieria, northern Greece and the other at a similar facility in Thessaloniki. The rest, aged 19 and 20, were arrested on Lesvos. Firefighters late on Tuesday reportedly controlled a blaze that broke out near a reception center on Samos. [InTime News]