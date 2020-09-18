Chinese robots may soon be roaming local logistics facilities, as Geek+, a well-funded Chinese robotics company specializing in logistics automatics for factories, warehouses and supply chains, has begun its expansion to Greece and Cyprus after signing an exclusive cooperation agreement with local logistics corporation FDL Group.



Beijing-based Geek+ offers artificial intelligence innovations and robotics applications that raise the standard of services, improve time and cost factors and improve the experience of e-shops and other applications.



The need to cut online commerce processing times became more evident during the spring lockdown.