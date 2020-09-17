Police operation underway to transfer homeless Moria migrants to new camp

Riot police with buses block the access during an operation to evacuate a road leading from Moria to the capital of Mytilene on the northeastern island of Lesvos, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]

A police operation was under way on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Thursday morning to transfer refugees and migrants left homeless by the large blaze that destroyed the reception centre of Moria to the new tent city in Kara Tepe.

Since the fire, the migrants have been camped out on a road leading from Moria to the main town of Mytilene.

Seventy female officers who were flown in from Athens on Wednesday were tasked to evacuate women and children first.

Greek Police (ELAS) said in a press release this is an operation “to protect public health with a clear humanitarian element."

Authorities published a video of the operation.