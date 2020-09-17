More than 1,150 migrants moved into new tent camp, says spokesman

More than 1,150 refugees and migrants who were living in the street after a fire destroyed the reception and registration centre of Moria on the island of Lesvos have been transferred to the new temporary facility in Kara Tepe, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Thursday.

Their transfer was organised by the Greek Police (ELAS) in an operation that started early Thursday morning.

All migrants undergo a rapid coronavirus test in 17 mobile units of EODY and are then registered in the camp, he said.

“We continue implementing the three aims we had set from the beginning: shelter, food [and] protection,” Petsas said.