Police escort thousands of migrants into new camp on Lesvos 

More than 5,000 asylum seekers were in a new temporary facility on the island of Lesvos on Thursday as authorities scrambled to rehouse more than 12,000 people left homeless after fires razed the Moria camp last week. A police operation moved thousands of migrants into the camp while health officials carried out tests for Covid-19 at the entrance. By Thursday evening, at least 135 people had tested positive for the virus and were put in an isolated area. A team of Migration Ministry officials is to peruse the proposals that the European Commission is expected to announce next week for a new EU migration and asylum policy. [InTime News]