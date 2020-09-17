Down and out: OFI players see the visitors celebrate their winning goal.

Apollon Limassol saw off OFI 1-0 in Crete and is through to the Europa League playoffs, dumping the Iraklio team out in OFI’s first European venture after 20 years.

OFI failed to meet expectations, showing little initiative in midfield and in attack, but also has serious complaints from the referee for various decisions.

Apollon, on the other hand, seemed far better prepared than its host and could have added to its tally through the chances it eventually missed.

However the 50th-minute strike by Attila Szalai sufficed to see the Cypriots through to the last round before the playoffs of the Europa League.

Later on Thursday Aris hosts Ukraine’s Kolos Kovalivka in Thessaloniki for the same competition.