PM discusses plans for permanent migrant camp in Lesvos with Merkel, Von der Leyen

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday discussed ways to cooperate with the European Union for the creation of a new, permanent migrant camp on the island of Lesvos in a video call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Mitsotakis presented a video of the temporary tent city that was set up at a firing range in Kara Tepe to house the displaced migrants and refugees from Moria after it was burned down last week, comparing it with the conditions at the destroyed camp.

In a tweet about the meeting, the European Commission president said she had a good bilateral meeting with Merkel, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU, with Mitsotakis joining via video conference to discuss a possible new centre on the island of Lesvos.

"Good bilateral with Chancellor Merkel, current Council Chair, then joined by VTC by Mitsotakis, on situation in Lesvos and recent achievements by Greek authorities. Explored further cooperation EU and Greece on possible pilot project on a reception and asylum center on Lesbos," she wrote.