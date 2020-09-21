Firefighters manage to subdue Hymettus blaze
Online
A team of 45 firefighters manning 12 engines and assisted by three water-dropping aircraft managed to bring a large blaze that broke out on the slopes of Mount Hymettus in eastern Athens under partial control by late Monday evening.
A team of 45 firefighters manning 12 engines and assisted by three water-dropping aircraft managed to bring a large blaze that broke out on the slopes of Mount Hymettus in eastern Athens under partial control by late Monday evening.
The fire service reacted quickly after the blaze broke out in forestland in the early afternoon, with volunteers also participating in the response.
The blaze prompted traffic police to suspend traffic in the area for several hours.