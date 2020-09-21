NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Man accused of molesting 7-year-old in Serres

TAGS: Crime, Migration

A 25-year-old Afghan man was remanded in custody in Serres, northern Greece, on Monday after facing a magistrate to answer to charges of sexually molesting a 7-year-old boy, also from Afghanistan.

The alleged assault took place in a reception center for migrants in the area of Kleidi, in the prefecture of Serres, where both the 25-year-old and the minor were living.

The 25-year-old denied the charges.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.