Man accused of molesting 7-year-old in Serres

A 25-year-old Afghan man was remanded in custody in Serres, northern Greece, on Monday after facing a magistrate to answer to charges of sexually molesting a 7-year-old boy, also from Afghanistan.



The alleged assault took place in a reception center for migrants in the area of Kleidi, in the prefecture of Serres, where both the 25-year-old and the minor were living.



The 25-year-old denied the charges.