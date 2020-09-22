COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Lacking in imagination

The easiest path for an opposition leader to take is looking at what the government is giving out and promising more. The proclamations made by leftist SYRIZA chief Alexis Tsipras at the Thessaloniki International Fair on the weekend appeared to follow this well-worn path.

The party “plan” he presented was nothing more than a list of subsidies and emergency assistance stipends, without a hint of reformist ambition. \

The country needs an opposition with more imagination, not one that relies exclusively on irresponsible one-upmanship.

