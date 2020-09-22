[Reuters]

A Supreme Court prosecutor issued a circular on Tuesday advocating the immediate arrest of individuals who refuse to wear a mask in violation of public health safety rules or encourage other people to do so.



Addressing the country’s prosecutors, Vassilis Pliotas argued that individuals who directly or indirectly challenge expert recommendations and legislation on the use of face coverings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus are putting the health of the public at risk and stoking skepticism of the dangers of Covid-19.



The stricter treatment of individuals who violate health rules is mandated by the “law of necessity” in order to stem the growing influence of advocates of civil disobedience toward coronavirus restrictions, he said.



“The duration of the pandemic and its painful consequences have quite literally mandated a ‘law of necessity’ on the Greek legal order to protect against the direct dangers of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic,” Pliotas said.



Pliotas’ recommendation comes in the wake of a growing trend on social media advocating the non-use of masks and increased reports of arguments breaking out between members of the public and people refusing to wear a mask on mass transportation or other crowded settings.