Italy to take 300 refugees from fire-gutted Moria camp

Sant’Egidio Community, a worldwide Catholic peace and justice group, has said it will help relocate 300 asylum-seekers from the Greek island of Lesvos to Italy.

The move, which will mostly involve unaccompanied minors and other vulnerable persons, will take place in collaboration with the Italian government, the community said in a statement.

“This is Italy’s response to the European Union’s appeal,” Italy’s Interior Ministry said in the same statement.

Sant’Egidio said the initiative was in response to the fire that destroyed the island’s overcrowded Moria camp earlier this month.

The group said the blaze had “made life impossible for thousands of migrants on Lesvos.”



The European Union on Wednesday announced a major overhaul of the rules of its asylum system in the hope that more of its members will finally be prepared to share responsibility for people landing on the shores of the continent.

