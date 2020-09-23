Stoltenberg says ‘good progress’ made in Greek-Turkish technical talks

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday "good progress" had been made in Brussels in Greece's and Turkey’s separate, military-level talks held at NATO Headquarters.

The talks are aimed at preventing a military clash between the two countries in the eastern Mediterranean where Athens and Ankara disagree over sovereignty and energy rights.

"These are technical military talks. They complement the diplomatic efforts led by Germany to resolve the underlying dispute," Stoltenberg said.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen held a teleconference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier in the day.