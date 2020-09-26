COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Protection and infrastructure

From the deadly wildfires in Mati, eastern Attica in 2018 to, more recently, Cyclone Ianos in Karditsa, central Greece, phenomena that were until recently labeled as “extreme” have become alarmingly commonplace.

These new risks require a strong civil protection system. The existing emergency response mechanism is simply not adequate. 

Authorities need to proceed with local-specific infrastructure projects, particularly in areas that appeared to be vulnerable to natural disasters even before the effects of climate change had manifested themselves.

