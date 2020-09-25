Greek consumers have increased their average grocery shopping in the last six months, choosing to make more purchases from supermarkets compared to before the outbreak of the coronavirus, as revealed in a survey presented earlier this week by the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA).



Against average weekly spending of 68.76 euros per household in March, on August 29-31 the survey found this figure had risen to €82.74.



This may be a few euros off the April peak, at €86.40, but it still shows that the habits of the pandemic remain dominant for the majority of retail customers.