Covid-19 and Greece focus of HBS webinar

TAGS: Conference, Coronavirus

The prospects of the global economies and Greece confronting the Covid-19 pandemic were at the focus of a webinar-discussion organized by the Harvard Business School Club of Greece on Thursday.

The webinar, available here, was moderated by Chairman of Harvard Business School Club of Greece, Stelios Zavvos, with contributions from Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, the director of the Center for European Policy Studies in Brussels Daniel Gros, and Economics Professor Nouriel Roubini.

