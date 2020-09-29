Minister: Greece has 1.2 million more flu jabs than in 2019

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias is seen at a press conference in Athens, on Monday, September 28. [InTime News]

Greece has secured a supply of 1.2 million more flu jabs this year compared to last, taking the total number of vaccinations against the winter bug to 4.2 million, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday.



Kikilias said the first batch of flu jabs will be administered after the second week of October, while electronic prescriptions will be issued as of Tuesday, starting with healthcare workers and vulnerable members of the population.



“It will take an overwhelming display of social responsibility to protect these vulnerable groups, these people who are mostly at risk from the flu virus, and we have a moral obligation to help them. These are people with chronic illnesses who are at risk of becoming seriously ill and experiencing complications,” Kikilias said.