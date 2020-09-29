Storm wreaks damage in central Lesvos, three in fishing boat rescued

A storm that swept over Lesvos late on Monday caused widespread damages, particularly in the area of Kalloni in the center of the island where trees were uprooted and several houses sustained damages.

The storm, which was accompanied by hailstones, also overturned a fishing boat east of the island, prompting an operation by the Hellenic Coast Guard which led to the rescue of a man and two women later on Monday night.

There were no reports of whether the storm had any impact of a new temporary reception center for migrants on the island.