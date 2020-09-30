One cannot expect Greece’s leftist opposition to act with self-restraint. It was to be expected that SYRIZA would incite school sit-ins by pupils, adding to the trouble of an already difficult academic year.

That said, one would expect that the conservative government would do better than behaving like a passive bystander.

Education Ministry officials need to find ways to make up for lost class time. The state must guarantee that all members of society have equal access to the public good that is education.