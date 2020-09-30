Parthenon illuminated in full splendor

Greek President Katerina Sakellariou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presided over the unveiling of a new lighting system designed by Eleftheria Deko to illuminate the Parthenon on Wednesday night.

The ceremony on Pnyx Hill was also attended by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and the president of Onassis Foundation, Antonis Papadimitriou, which has helped bankroll the project to showcase the splendid world heritage monument.

The new lighting of the Acropolis is live-streamed on the of the Culture Ministry website - digitalculture.gov.gr - on the YouTube channel of the Onassis Foundation and live broadcast by public broadcaster ERT1.

According to a culture ministry announcement, this is the first of a series of projects aimed at upgrading the Acropolis’ infrastructure and services, funded by the Onassis Foundation.

The new lighting system also illuminates other important monuments in the vicinity.