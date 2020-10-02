Pernille Koldbech Fich | Athens | To November 22

In “Preparing for the Beach,” Danish artist Pernille Koldbech Fich goes behind the scenes in the lives of 46 women attending physical fitness and self-defense classes at as many community day care centers for the elderly (KAPI) in different parts of Athens. After observing her subjects and their lives at the centers over the course of a year, Koldbech Fich put together a series of stark yet emotive portraits that comment on human mortality and are accompanied by quotes and audio snippets from interviews between the artist and the subjects. The exhibition is on show at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex through November 12. Opening hours are Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.org