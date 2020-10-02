Greek PM hails EU ‘message’ to Turkey

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Friday Greece was “absolutely satisfied” with the conclusions of an EU summit in Brussels, adding that Turkey had received a clear warning over its “aggressive behavior.”

“The European Union sent yesterday a message of unity, solidarity and determination. It made clear with absolute certainty that the cessation of any unilateral action is a precondition for improvement of the relations between the European Union and Turkey, and this is something we all desire,” Mitsotakis said as European leaders met for a second day Friday.

“It also made abundantly clear the consequences that will occur should Turkey continue its aggressive behavior,” the Greek premier said.

“Greece is absolutely satisfied by the results of the summit and we are looking forward to the resumption, as soon as possible, of the exploratory talks, to which both sides have committed themselves,” he said.

