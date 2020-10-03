More than five years after it started, the trial against the Golden Dawn party is set to conclude next week, with the court expected to issue a verdict next week as to whether the neo-Nazi party operated as a criminal organization.

Maria Lepenioti, the presiding judge in the trial, is to issue the verdict on Wednesday. However, if the party’s political leadership is found guilty, sentencing is expected to take several days.

The court is also to rule on the fatal stabbing of leftist rapper Pavlos Fyssas in 2013, which triggered the judicial investigation into the party, and on violent attacks against a group of Egyptian fishermen and on activists with the Communist-affiliated PAME union.

Prosecutor Adamantia Economou has called for the exoneration of all GD party officials, deeming that there is no evidence to suggest that they had any part in the planning or execution of any of the crimes listed in the charge sheet.