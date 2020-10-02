NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Forum debates tolerance in the EU

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas argued on Friday that despite the recent rise of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, the European Union remains the most tolerant corner on Earth during a video address from Brussels to the Athens Democracy Forum.

Schinas said he has repeatedly argued that Europe is not a bulldozer that flattens religions and identities, but a mirror that reflects the religions, cultures, languages of all members.

However, British-born Muslim Fatima Zaman of the Kofi Annan Institute disagreed, saying she has felt racism in many European countries.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will discuss politics, power and the pandemic with historian Yuval Noah Harari.

