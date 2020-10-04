Daniel Mancini scored Aris' goal at Panathinaikos.

Aris consolidated its place at the top of the Super League after beating in-trouble Panathinaikos in Athens, while both Olympiakos and AEK lost their perfect record after their midweek success in Europe.

Aris has 10 points from four games thanks to its 1-0 victory at Panathinaikos that finds itself in the drop zone with one point from three matches. Daniel Mancini scored for the Thessaloniki team, sinking Panathinaikos further into introspection, with manager Dani Poyatos living on borrowed time.

Olympiakos dropped its first points of the season as it drew 1-1 at promoted PAS Giannina on Sunday. Giorgos Pamlidis gave the Epirus team a first-half lead and Youssef El-Arabi pulled the reds back on level terms.

Ten-man AEK lost 1-0 at Atromitos and captain Petros Mantalos who was sent off from the first half. Dimitris Goutas was on target for the Peristeri team.

PAOK scored a much-needed win after two draws and two defeats in all competitions. On Sunday it saw off OFI 3-0 at home, despite struggling at tome to contain its visitor. It needed two late goal by Karol Swiderski to confirm victory after Omar El-Kaddouri’s early opener.

Aris has 10 points and PAOK has eight while Olympiakos is on seven and AEK on six, but both have a game in hand.

In the other weekend games Apollon Smyrni scored a 1-0 win over Larissa in its first game after its return to the Super League, while Panetolikos and Asteras Tripolis shared a 1-1 draw.

On Monday Lamia hosts Volos.