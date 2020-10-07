[File photo]

The Dutch activists whose chartered airplane was refused permission to land on Lesvos on Monday to pick up asylum seekers and transport them to the Netherlands, were, according to a Twitter post Tuesday by a man named Rikko Voorberg, preparing to board a ship at Piraeus port bound for Lesvos to achieve their objective.

A government official told Kathimerini that Greek and Dutch authorities are aware of the movements of the activists.



A Migration Ministry source stressed that the activists do not represent any nongovernmental organization and have no right to enter the island’s migrant reception center.



“We will move within the framework of the law and the good relations we have with the Netherlands,” the source said.