Restrictions imposed on two regions due to coronavirus

The western and northern Greek regions of Ioannina and Kozani will be subject to stricter restrictions on public gatherings and bar/restaurant opening hours for two weeks due to a high number of coronavirus infections, authorities announced Wednesday.

The new measures include the closure of all restaurants, bars and cafes from midnight to 5 a.m., a ban on parties, church parades and other events that gather large numbers, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias said during a briefing.

Farmers’ markets will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity by keeping distances of five meters between sellers.

Authorities also prohibit gatherings – in public or private spaces – of more than nine people, a limit of four on the number of people permitted to sit around the same restaurant/bar table (six if they are members of the same household) and the mandatory use of masks in all outdoor and indoor public spaces.