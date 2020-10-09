Large cruise liners will test all passengers, crew

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) members, representing 95% of global cruise capacity, have agreed to conduct testing on all passengers and crews of all their ships with the capacity to carry 250 or more people – with a negative test required for any embarkation.



Moreover, as part of this policy, crews must undergo additional testing requirements, including obtaining negative test results before leaving their homes prior to embarkation, upon the conclusion of a minimum seven-day quarantine, and at least once monthly.



Maria Deligianni, national director for the Eastern Mediterranean at CLIA, stated on Thursday, “CLIA sees testing as an important step in a multilayered approach demonstrating the cruise industry’s commitment to protect the health of passengers, crew and the communities we visit globally, including in Greece.”



She added: “The gradual and steady resumption of cruising is a collaborative effort between governments, the industry, ports and destinations, and informed by medical experts. Greece is an important destination for our industry and we are committed to a responsible resumption of operations, as we are wherever we operate. Despite the current challenges, this community has been brought even closer together through a shared love of cruising and in the search for creative solutions. We are confident that we will emerge from the current circumstances stronger, together.”