Wind uproots trees in Thessaloniki
Online
Strong winds in northern Greece over the past two days have uprooted several trees in Thessaloniki, according to local reports.
Strong winds in northern Greece over the past two days have uprooted several trees in Thessaloniki, according to local reports.
At least 15 instances of fallen trees were reported in the center of the northern port city, as well as in Kalamaria and Oraiokastro, on the city’s outskirts.
There were no reports of any injuries, although two cars were damaged, according to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.