Greece to recruit 100 new border guards

TAGS: Defense, Migration

A total of 100 new border guards will be recruited and stationed in Kavala, Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said during his visit to the northern Greek town on Saturday.

The move, he said, is part of the effort “to shield the region from illegal migration and crime.”

“Our priority is to zero inflows,” he said, and referred to a “a very big operational effort” in the Evros border region which has been bolstered with electronic surveillance equipment and the hiring of an additional 400 guards.

“We are building the fence in Evros, a one-of-a-kind project that will further shield our country,” he added.

