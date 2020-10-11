Greece comfortably beat 10-man Moldova at home on Sunday to climb to seven points from three games in its UEFA Nations League group.

The Greeks had to wait for 45 minutes to break the deadlock against a quite weaker visitor at the Olympic Stadium of Athens. However overall they were more resourceful compared to the friendly 2-1 loss at Austria last Wednesday.

Tasos Bakasetas opened the score in the first-half injury time from the penalty spot, just after Veaceslav Posmac was sent off for bringing Vangelis Pavlidis down in the area.

Then five minutes into the second half Petros Mantalos scored Greece’s second from a great long ball by Bakasetas.

Two minutes before the end keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos saved a penalty by Nicolae Milinceanu.

Twice in time added-on Kostas Fortounis hit the woodwork that denied Greece a third goal.

The national team remains top of the table along with Slovenia and will host Kosovo on Wednesday.