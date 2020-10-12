NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Police probe closing in on cyber crooks

Officers of the cybercrime unit have uncovered 84 cases of fraudulent sales of mobile devices, at very attractive prices, through an online store.

The perpetrators of the scam made more 50,000 euros in profits.

A criminal case has so far been filed against one Greek and one foreign national and submitted to a prosecutor’s office.

The investigation of the case started after complaints received by the Cybercrime Prosecution Directorate and other police services regarding online purchases from the particular website which were never delivered.

