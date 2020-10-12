NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Eritreans arrested for trying to fly with fake passports

TAGS: Crime, Migration

Three Eritrean nationals were arrested on Monday as they attempted to travel abroad with fake passports and Maltese residence permits from the Makedonia International Airport in Thessaloniki.

They were allegedly provided with the passports by a fellow Eritrean who was also reportedly arrested.

All four were reportedly taken to a Thessaloniki prosecutor’s office for further investigation.

