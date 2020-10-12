Eritreans arrested for trying to fly with fake passports
Three Eritrean nationals were arrested on Monday as they attempted to travel abroad with fake passports and Maltese residence permits from the Makedonia International Airport in Thessaloniki.
They were allegedly provided with the passports by a fellow Eritrean who was also reportedly arrested.
All four were reportedly taken to a Thessaloniki prosecutor’s office for further investigation.