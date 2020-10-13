With Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s lack of credibility as the best proof, Greece has now convinced its allies that it is not responsible for the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greece can now argue without reservations that, under these conditions of military pressure, it does not make sense to start negotiations with Turkey.

Athens can convincingly explain that it wants dialogue, but it does not want to provide a veneer of diplomacy on illegal enforcement strategies.

A constructive attitude does not mean naivety.