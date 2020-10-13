Golden Dawn sentencing scheduled for Wednesday at noon

An Athens court is expected to announce sentences for the leadership and members of the neonazi Golden Dawn party on Wednesday after sitting at noon.

Earlier in the day, a prosecutor called for 13-year prison sentences for the party's leadership and a life sentence for GD member Giorgos Roupakias for the murder of leftist rapper Pavlos Fyssas in 2013.

The prosecutor also proposed prison terms of between 5 and 7 years for other former MPs of Golden Dawn.

The terms proposed for Roupakias' accomplices in the Fyssas killing are eight years with between 7 and 10 years for those found guilty of attacks on three Egyptian fishermen in 2012.