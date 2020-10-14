MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Fierce rainstorm wreaks havoc in Attica

  • neo_irakleio_web

TAGS: Weather

A street is blocked by uprooted trees in the northeastern suburb of Neo Iraklio after a violent storm with rain, lightning and strong winds hit large swathes of Athens early Tuesday morning. Three people were injured, including a 69-year-old woman who sustained serious head injuries after a wall in her apartment collapsed. Apart from Neo Iraklio, which was severely hit, the rainstorm also caused extensive damage in Nea Ionia, Peristeri, Egaleo and Galatsi. Trees fell, awnings were torn, roofs were damaged and several houses flooded. Power cuts were reported in the southern suburbs of Alimos and Argyroupoli, as well as in Neo Iraklio and Alsoupolis to the west. [Alexandros Vlachos/EPA]

Online

ARCHIVE

 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.