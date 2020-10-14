Fierce rainstorm wreaks havoc in Attica

A street is blocked by uprooted trees in the northeastern suburb of Neo Iraklio after a violent storm with rain, lightning and strong winds hit large swathes of Athens early Tuesday morning. Three people were injured, including a 69-year-old woman who sustained serious head injuries after a wall in her apartment collapsed. Apart from Neo Iraklio, which was severely hit, the rainstorm also caused extensive damage in Nea Ionia, Peristeri, Egaleo and Galatsi. Trees fell, awnings were torn, roofs were damaged and several houses flooded. Power cuts were reported in the southern suburbs of Alimos and Argyroupoli, as well as in Neo Iraklio and Alsoupolis to the west. [Alexandros Vlachos/EPA]