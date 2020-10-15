SPORTS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Super League pushing for fans to be let back into games

The Greek Super League, organizer of the country’ soccer league, submitted a detailed proposal on Wednesday that foresees some fans attending matches in stadium stands that have remained empty in observance of coronavirus safety protocols.

The proposal was presented during a meeting hosted by Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias and Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis. It foresees strict enforcement of health protocols – from online ticket reservations to the safe arrival, entry and departure from the stadium after the match – as well as severe penalties for non-compliance with the rules.

The proposal will be assessed by the Health Ministry’s experts.

