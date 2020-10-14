The Greek national team has fallen off the top of its UEFA National League group's table after conceding a goalless draw at home to Kosovo on Wednesday.

The Greeks produced numerous goalscoring chances, but were simply unable to turn it in and win a game they deserved to.

Their biggest moment came early on, just 18 minutes into the game, when Dimitris Limnios was brought down in the box and captain Tasos Bakasetas duly stepped up to take the penalty kick. However he was denied by Kosovo's 21-year old keeper Aro Muric.

The hosts kept up the pressure throughout the first half, had a goal disallowed correctly as offside, but could not find a way through legitimately.

Kosovo tried to surprise Greece at the start of the second half when it missed three glorious chances, before Greece regained the upper hand to dominate the game, though once again to no avail, despite the substitutions that livened up the national team. It despretaly needs a goal scorer.

Greece now has eight points from four games and will need to win both remaining fixtures in November, at Moldova and at home against group leader Slovenia to qualify.