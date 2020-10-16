Human Behavior | Athens | October 16-18

Two respected choreographers – Ioannis Mandafounis and Ermira Goro – join forces in a double bill at the Greek National Opera’s Alternative Stage, with three performances on October 16, 17 and 18. Titled “Human Behavior,” the two-part, genre-blending show at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) consists of Mandafounis’ “Point of No Return” and Goro’s “Plan B,” in which the choreographers have given the dancers of the GNO ballet room to improvise with new forms, in a smaller space than what they are accustomed to. Seating is restricted because of health regulations and tickets can be booked online at nationalopera.gr.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea;

Box Office tel 213.088.5700