Myrmex, a Greek-owned, US-based company, is reportedly launching an innovative fully unmanned click-and-collect system for groceries leveraging the power of mobile robotic units.

The company says on its website that the system facilitates “picking up your grocery order the way you get your cash” from selected collection points. The online order is stored in a place outside the retail store and delivered to customers within seconds of their arrival at the pickup point.

“Consumers need 40 minutes to collect the products from the shelves in their cart and the time is not significantly reduced when this job is undertaken by an employee,” Myrmex CEO George Katiniotis told Kathimerini.