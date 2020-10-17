A large number of files that were submitted to the central town planning offices on Syros for building permits for the nearby island of Mykonos, before the decision to suspend construction there, are being re-examined as many received pre-approval status without meeting the required standards.

The files concern the construction of tourist accommodation in areas that have been affected by the August 10 suspension on construction, in view of the preparation of new urban plans for Mykonos and Santorini. The irregularities were discovered after an inspection by the Environment Ministry. The permits that should not have been issued will be revoked.

Reports said that in the days running up to the suspension, 27 pre-approvals for building permits for hotels were issued for Mykonos and another 18 for Santorini, where, however, the extent of the problems was not as bad.