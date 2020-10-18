Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent attempts to expand Turkish control over the broader region is not only a threat to Greece; it is a threat to European security on all the fronts that Ankara has opened – from Libya to the Caucasus.

Stopping this threat no longer allows for hesitation and political calculations. Our common interest requires drastic deterrence. Europe’s historical experience teaches us that, when facing blackmailers, appeasement only emboldens them further.