Greek authorities request removal of convicted MEP’s immunity
SYRIZA MEP Dimitris Papadimoulis said the request was expected to be approved soon "by an overwhelming majority."
European Parliament President David Sassoli said Monday he has accepted a request by Greek authorities to lift the immunity of convicted neo-Nazi MEP Yannis Lagos.
He said the request has been forwarded to the relevant parliamentary committee.
