Decision allowing soccer fans at stadiums revoked

The decision allowing a limited number of fans at soccer matches has reportedly been revoked by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitstoakis.

According to reports, the PM's decision was dictated by the increase of coronavirus cases throughout Europe, which is something that cannot be ruled out in Greece.

Given this rise, it was decided that allowing even a few fans at games would send the wrong message at a time when the public is urged to practise social distancing and strictly observe safety protocols.