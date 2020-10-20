Soccer fans decision nixed

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has revoked a decision to gradually allow a limited number of fans back into soccer stadiums saying it would send “the wrong message” at a time when the public is being urged to practice social distancing and observe safety protocols amid a spike in coronavirus infections.

Mitsotakis said the decision took “into account that there has been an increase in [Covid-19] cases all over Europe.”

The government had said on Monday that it would start allowing fans into stadiums, with attendance capped at 10% capacity, or 3,500 for tonight’s Champions League match at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus.