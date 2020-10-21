It is true that Greece’s epidemiological profile is better than that of most European countries. This fragile achievement, however, should by no means be cause for complacency.

The measures that have already been introduced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus are appropriate; and the relevant state agency is doing the best it can.

However, ongoing epidemiological trends – Greece recorded a new daily record of coronavirus cases yesterday, topping the 600 mark for the first time – indicate that more restrictions are needed to stem the tide.

Authorities must act ahead of the anticipated spike in Covid-19 cases over the winter season, introducing more effective defenses that have already been studied and which would have no impact on the local economy, like imposing a night-time curfew.

It’s better to act now than later.