In liberal democracies around the world, high-profile trials provoke reactions among the public - sometimes very heated.

It would be impossible to ask society for a reverent silence ahead of the judicial ruling. Political parties, however, have an institutional obligation to restrain themselves and not try to cash in politically on the “public’s sense of justice.”

Greek Justice has shown that it can judge without being influenced by the political debate outside the court. It can decide without fear. Without prompters.