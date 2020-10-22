104 refugees relocated from Athens to Hannover

[File photo]

A total of 104 refugees, including 29 unaccompanied minors, left Greece for Germany on Thursday, the German embassy in Athens said in a tweet.

Among those relocated are children in need of hospital care, who travelled with members of their families.

The relocation of unaccompanied minors is part of a program for 1,600 children and teens up to 18 who are in Greece without their parents or guardians to be resettled in other European countries.

Several relocations of refugees from Athens to German cities have been organized in the past few months.