The pandemic is, thankfully, global in scale – thankfully in the sense that no state is fighting the virus on its own.

Greece is able to draw from the experience of other countries and compare epidemiological profiles and performances. Figures show that despite the surge in infections in Greece, the virus can still be brought under control.

The restrictions introduced by the government are the same as those implemented in other countries. There is no other, magical recipe. Compliance is not political; it is a matter of public health.