Police warns of email malware

The police’s cybercrime unit has warned the public to be careful of opening emails that may be spreading malware.

More specifically, victims receive a message from an unknown email address, in which the displayed sender’s name appears to their contact list.

The content of the message is an excerpt from an earlier conversation between the supposed sender and another contact or the victims themselves. Attached to the message is a file (usually in Word form) that contains a disguised malicious code.

Investigations so far have revealed that the attached malicious file belongs to the Trojan horse type of malware. This allows attackers to gain control of the infected computer to intercept personal user data as well as to download and run other malware.